Thomas Penn
Thomas Penn, age 75, of Sykesville, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Carroll Hospice' Dove House. Born February 19, 1945, he was the son of the late William Thomas Penn and Blanche Aurelia Penn. Thom had retired as a nurse after 20 years from the former Baltimore County General Hospital (Northwest Hospital). After his retirement there he went to work at Springfield Hospital Center as a nurse for 35 years. He had served in the US Navy. Thom is survived by longtime friend Will Kittrell, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by brothers, Russell, William, Lewis and James Egolf; twin brother Terry Penn; sisters: Helen Egolf and Edna May Henry and dear friend Henry T. Haynes who died in 1993. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:30pm at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
3 entries
October 19, 2020
To, Terry, and Sis were the cool cats back in the 50's/60's and remained so throughout their lives. Tom was the last of Dad's generation. I miss them all. Many memories.
Marvin Egolf
Family
October 19, 2020
Very nice man. You will be miss by so many
John Edwards
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Thom was a true gentleman. I always got a kick out of him saving the chicken bones at the family reunion to feed his racoons. We had quite a few laughs with him over the years. He will be truly missed.
Nancy Krideler
Family
