Thomas Ramsey

Obituary
Thomas (Tom) Frances Ramsey, 68, of Hampstead, MD, passed Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at Carroll Hospital in Westminster. Tom passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his wife, Sue Ramsey and daughter Sherry Simone. He is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Sherry, and her two daughters Julia and Katie, two step-children Melissa and Bob Foster, and their 3 children. Tom enjoyed electrical work and had a great love for animals. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral services will not be held at this time.

Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
