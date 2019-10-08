Carroll County Times Obituaries
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
1950 - 2019
Thomas Riffle Obituary
Thomas Nelson Riffle, 69, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home. Born April 9, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Delmar E. and Nadine (Ohler) Riffle. Tom was a service technician with the family business, Riffle's Vending Service, in Taneytown. He enjoyed collecting baseball memorabilia. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens and the former Baltimore Colts. Surviving are his sister, Susan Mason and husband Bill of Tucson, AZ; nieces, Cheryl Mason of Tucson and Christine Elliott and husband Steve of Chandler, AZ; nephew, Brian Mason of New York City; and great-nephew, Adam Elliott of Chandler, AZ. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with the Rev. Cristopher Frigm officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019
