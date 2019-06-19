Thomas Shamberger After a ten year battle with cancer, Thomas "Tom" Shamberger passed away the morning of June 17, 2019. A graduate of Towson High School (1954), Tom spent his life outdoors, pursuing fishing, photography, and trapshooting where he won numerous state and local competitions. Tom, a master mechanic, loved fixing up cars and was an eleven year veteran of the US Air Force. Happiest outside, watching the O's, and spending time with his family, Tom will be deeply missed.He has donated his body to science in service to others with cancer. He is survived by his wife (Nina), daughters (Stacy and Julie), sister (Barbara), grandchildren (Dutton and Alex) and several nieces and nephews Online condolences may be made at https://www.remembr.com/thomas.shamberger
Published in Carroll County Times on June 19, 2019