Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tim" Stone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tim" Wendell Stone, age 89, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in 1930, in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Virginia Semans Stone and Wendell Alden Stone. Tim was the loving husband of Lois M. Stone, to whom he was married for 62 years. He grew up in Uniontown, PA and graduated from Lehigh University. For many years he lived in Towson, MD, Stevensville, MD, Hertford, NC, and then was a resident of Westminster, MD at the time of his passing. The majority of his career was with the Baltimore Sun, in advertising. He enjoyed sailing, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are his devoted children; Mark Stone (Myra), William Stone, Thomas Stone (Heidi), Wendell Stone and Elizabeth Stone; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Tim was predeceased by siblings Virginia Wickerham and William Stone. A memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll County Young Life, 55 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Crossroads Community Church, 1041 S. Carroll Street, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements were handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at

Thomas "Tim" Wendell Stone, age 89, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in 1930, in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Virginia Semans Stone and Wendell Alden Stone. Tim was the loving husband of Lois M. Stone, to whom he was married for 62 years. He grew up in Uniontown, PA and graduated from Lehigh University. For many years he lived in Towson, MD, Stevensville, MD, Hertford, NC, and then was a resident of Westminster, MD at the time of his passing. The majority of his career was with the Baltimore Sun, in advertising. He enjoyed sailing, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are his devoted children; Mark Stone (Myra), William Stone, Thomas Stone (Heidi), Wendell Stone and Elizabeth Stone; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Tim was predeceased by siblings Virginia Wickerham and William Stone. A memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll County Young Life, 55 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Crossroads Community Church, 1041 S. Carroll Street, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements were handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close