Thomas "Tim" Wendell Stone, age 89, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in 1930, in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Virginia Semans Stone and Wendell Alden Stone. Tim was the loving husband of Lois M. Stone, to whom he was married for 62 years. He grew up in Uniontown, PA and graduated from Lehigh University. For many years he lived in Towson, MD, Stevensville, MD, Hertford, NC, and then was a resident of Westminster, MD at the time of his passing. The majority of his career was with the Baltimore Sun, in advertising. He enjoyed sailing, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are his devoted children; Mark Stone (Myra), William Stone, Thomas Stone (Heidi), Wendell Stone and Elizabeth Stone; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Tim was predeceased by siblings Virginia Wickerham and William Stone. A memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll County Young Life, 55 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Crossroads Community Church, 1041 S. Carroll Street, Hampstead, MD 21074. Arrangements were handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 19, 2020