Thomas T. "Tom" Collier, 87, of Westminster, passed away August 21, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster. Tom was born February 12, 1932 in Baltimore and was the son of the late Charles Joseph and Anna Kowalevicz Collier. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn Collier, who predeceased him March 4, 2016. Tom was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and enjoyed telling stories of his days in the "Tin Can Navy." He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Tom was employed at Baltimore Gas and Electric Company in the natural gas division. After his retirement, Tom was a dedicated employee at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel where he was beloved by all his fellow employees. Tom was a member of the VFW Molleville Farm Post #467, American Legion Carroll Post #31, former member of the Westminster Elks Lodge #2277, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2226, and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed painting, playing golf and walking at the mall. Surviving him are daughters Carol Collier of York, PA, Janet Shrader of Westminster, and Kimberly Sheldon of Eldersburg; sister Jeannette Jones of Baltimore; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by grandson Eric Sheldon, Jr.; and great-grandson Mason Stansbury. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Private internment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Dundalk. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 29, 2019