Thomas William Shifflett, 60, of Westminster, Maryland died suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Westminster. Born November 19, 1959 in Baltimore, MD, he was the beloved son of Barbara Ann (Bandorick) Dyson of Westminster and step-son of David Roland Dyson of Westminster. Tom was a carpenter for most of his career, and was a member of Dads Works, and St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, professional wrestling, playing horseshoes, and was a Steelers fan. Surviving in addition to his mother Barbara and step-father David are daughters, Amy Johnson of New Windsor and Athena Hardesty of Cumberland; son, Thomas W. Shifflett, II of Westminster; 4 grandchildren; brother, David Roland Dyson, II and wife Karen of Littlestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara F. Shifflett in 2010. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster with the Rev. Rey Landicho as celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.



