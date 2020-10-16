1/1
Thomas William Shifflett
1959 - 2020
Thomas William Shifflett, 60, of Westminster, Maryland died suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Westminster. Born November 19, 1959 in Baltimore, MD, he was the beloved son of Barbara Ann (Bandorick) Dyson of Westminster and step-son of David Roland Dyson of Westminster. Tom was a carpenter for most of his career, and was a member of Dads Works, and St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, professional wrestling, playing horseshoes, and was a Steelers fan. Surviving in addition to his mother Barbara and step-father David are daughters, Amy Johnson of New Windsor and Athena Hardesty of Cumberland; son, Thomas W. Shifflett, II of Westminster; 4 grandchildren; brother, David Roland Dyson, II and wife Karen of Littlestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara F. Shifflett in 2010. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster with the Rev. Rey Landicho as celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
OCT
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
