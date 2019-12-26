Tiffany Duff Jones, 29, of Holmes, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. She was born on December 4, 1990 in Baltimore. She is survived by her loving husband Orlando Jones, Jr. She is also survived by her parents Albert Duff and Dawn McCormick Duff of Patapsco. Tiffany graduated from Westminster High School in 2008. She loved wildlife, especially sloths, cooking, and the English language. Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughter Allison Meizlish and her step-daughter Zoe Jones both of Holmes, PA; brother Michael McCormick and wife Alexandra of Woodbine; sister Sarah Duff of Patapsco; nephews Camden and Carter McCormick; maternal grandmother Gloria McCormick; mother-in-law and father-in-law D-Juana and Vaughn Thomas; brothers-in-law Vincent and Ryan Thomas; sisters-in-law Ashley Thomas and Krystienne Jones; best friend Sass Daleny; and numerous aunts and uncles. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents Nathan and Sarah Duff. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Hipsley officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 26, 2019