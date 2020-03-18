Timothy Charles Ferguson, 33, of Baltimore, formerly of Westminster, died Friday, March 13, 2020. Born December 3, 1986 in Baltimore, he was the son of Christine (Reim) Harris and her husband David, and Charles Ferguson. He worked for Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. in Sales and Marketing. He enjoyed golfing, basketball and his dog Cakes. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister Erika Deane and husband Matthew, girlfriend Sarah Yeager, step-siblings Autumn Stosick, Amy Myers, Amanda Phillips and David Harris, aunt Laura Loffredo, godparents Jennifer and Tom Herbert, cousins Amanda, Jessie, Alexis, Julia, Tommy and Sean. Also survived by his extended Herbert family and friends too many to name. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please share an act of kindness with someone in need in memory of Timmy. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 18, 2020