Timothy Lawson "Tim" Karr, 66, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Tim was born on August 6, 1952 in Atlanta, Georgia and was the son of the late Gloria Janet Furney Jones and Robert Lawson Karr of Douglasville, Georgia. Tim was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, class of 1970; received his undergrad degree from University of Maryland University College; and a Master's degree and Doctorate ABD in Special Education from Western Maryland College. Tim was passionate about teaching and was employed at several schools including: Arrow School in Baltimore, South Carroll High School, and was currently teaching part time at McDaniel College. He was also currently employed in the electronic department at Goodwill, a job he thoroughly loved and enjoyed, for the past year. Tim was a mentor to many students and colleagues over the years. He coached his daughter's and granddaughter's softball teams with the Westminster Jaycees, and also coached wrestling at South Carroll. He was an avid reader, particularly fond of Stephen King novels. He also enjoyed listening to "Old Hippie" Rock and Roll music. He was a member of the Patriots Resist and an active participant with the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes organization.Surviving, in addition to his father, are daughters Kristen Karr of Hampstead, Cassandra Conaway and husband Richard of Westminster, and Melissa Streett and husband Ryan of Westminster; and their mother Lynn E. Karr of Westminster; grandchildren Jordan Karr, Tyler Streett, Lilah Streett, Klein Conaway, and Sullivan Conaway; sisters and brothers-in-law Susan and Rick Hughes of Lynn Haven, FL and Kathy and Danny Sutton of Dallas, GA.The family will welcome friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's name to Walk a Mile in Her Shoes at

