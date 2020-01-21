Timothy A. Stamer, 60, of Westminster, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bethania Homecare. Born April 21, 1959 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Katherine (Titus) Stamer and William W. Stamer, Sr. He worked as a Computer Manager for the City of Baltimore for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Howard High School and enjoyed shooting pool and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by a daughter Katherine Stamer of Reisterstown, former wife Sharon Stamer of Reisterstown; and brother Jerry Stamer and wife Diane of Ocean City, MD. He was predeceased by brothers William and Edward Stamer and sister Robin Stamer. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 21, 2020