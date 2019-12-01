Tina Darvi Gibson, 57, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born September 30, 1962, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Francis Lamont Dorsch and Patricia Ann Cofield of Westminster. She was the loving wife of George Milton Gibson, her husband of 21 years. Tina worked for McDaniel College in the housekeeping department for 12 years. She enjoyed drag racing, movies and cooking and had an extreme love for all animals. She was also very creative. Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are daughters Danielle Marie Fitchett of Catonsville, Jeannine Taylor of Westminster, Natasha Taylor of Baltimore, Dominice Samuel (Matthew) of Randallstown and Isis Findley of Reisterstown; brothers George Taylor of Florida, Francis L. Taylor and Robert Taylor both of Baltimore. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tina was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Taylor. A Memorial Service will be held in celebration of her life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. Bishop Melvin Easley, Jr. will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019