Tina Eva (Collins) Joyce, 59 of Westminster Died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born January 30, 1960 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late John William Collins and the late Ella Hollifield Collins. Devoted mother of Kristi Joyce of Taneytown, Kassi Clendaniel of Westminster. Dear sister of Pat Fitze of Mt. Airy, Alan Collins of Delaware, and the late Tamara Martinz. Loved Steelers Football and WWE World Wrestling. The Family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019 10 AM to 12 PM with a memorial service following 12 noon at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD (beside S. Carroll High) Inurnment will be private at a later date in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills MD In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MD Mental Health, Heaver Plaza 1301 York Road, Suite 505 Lutherville, MD 21093 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 9, 2019