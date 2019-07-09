Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina E. Joyce


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina E. Joyce Obituary
Tina Eva (Collins) Joyce, 59 of Westminster Died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born January 30, 1960 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late John William Collins and the late Ella Hollifield Collins. Devoted mother of Kristi Joyce of Taneytown, Kassi Clendaniel of Westminster. Dear sister of Pat Fitze of Mt. Airy, Alan Collins of Delaware, and the late Tamara Martinz. Loved Steelers Football and WWE World Wrestling. The Family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019 10 AM to 12 PM with a memorial service following 12 noon at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD (beside S. Carroll High) Inurnment will be private at a later date in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills MD In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MD Mental Health, Heaver Plaza 1301 York Road, Suite 505 Lutherville, MD 21093 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now