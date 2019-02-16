Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Tina Marie South, 56, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center. She was born on January 13, 1963. She was a former longtime employee at The Arc's employment program. She was a social butterfly and cared about everyone. She loved country music and going to concerts, playing Bingo and eating out with her friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 19, 2019 10 to 11 AM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, 1212 West Old Liberty Rd., Winfield until the start of services at 11 :00 AM. Interment Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Woodbine, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2019
