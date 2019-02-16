|
Tina Marie South, 56, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center. She was born on January 13, 1963. She was a former longtime employee at The Arc's employment program. She was a social butterfly and cared about everyone. She loved country music and going to concerts, playing Bingo and eating out with her friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 19, 2019 10 to 11 AM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, 1212 West Old Liberty Rd., Winfield until the start of services at 11 :00 AM. Interment Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Woodbine, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2019