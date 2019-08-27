Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tisha Lynn Warfield Louis. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Service 2:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tisha Lynn Warfield Louis, 47, of Westminster was called home to the Lord on August 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born February 22, 1972 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James Douglas Johnson, and Vicki Warfield Johnson of Westminster. A graduate of Westminster High School, she attended Morgan State University and worked as an insurance claims adjuster. Tisha attended Grace Fellowship Chapel and came to her spiritual birth on August 7, 2019. Along with her mother she is survived by her children Andrew Louis and Miracle Louis; and brother Greg Warfield, Jr.; Aunt Sherry Warfield who was a second mother to her; Aunts Gail Warfield, Carmen Warfield, Rose Warfield Pena, Sheree Warfield, and Pearl Warfield; and uncles Nelson Warfield, Delaney Warfield and Kevin Warfield. Along with her father she was predeceased by her brother Eric Shelby Johnson; grandparents Nelson and Arlene Warfield; Uncles Gregory Warfield, Larry Warfield, and James Thomas Dorsey; and Aunts Brenda Dorsey and Shelby Johnson. The family will receive friends, Thursday, August 29, 2019 from noon until the start of her Homegoing Celebration at 2:00 p.m. with Jay Patterson officiating, at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster.

