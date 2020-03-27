Titus Andrew Hagy, 88, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA. Born June 20, 1931 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Levi Bud Hagy and Dollie Davis Hagy. Titus was a veteran of the US Army, 187th/101 st Airborne Division, serving in the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the Charles Town HBPA, the United Auto Workers Union, A member of the Masonic Lodge, Freedom Lodge No. 112 and a past member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No 948 in Charles Town, WV. Titus was a friend to everyone and always willing to help those in need. God has decided that he is in need of him now. Babies and small children always brought delight to Titus, as he captivated their curiosity with his stretching arm and finger trap tricks. His greatest achievement was his family. While working multiple jobs, he was still able to put his love for his family first, providing the essential benefits needed to grow a caring and loving family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ethel Elaine Schultz Hagy; sons, Nelson Lee Hagy and wife, Pamela and Gary Douglas Hagy and companion, Tammy; daughters, Nancy Darlene Lawn and husband, Patrick and Sandra Elaine Rosul and husband, Gerald; sister, Connie Sue Dean, daughter-in-law, Maxine Carvell Hagy, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Coy Carson Hagy, James Alfred Hagy and Dennis Wesley Hagy and one son, Allen David Hagy. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 27, 2020