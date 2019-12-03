Carroll County Times

Tivis Buckingham (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Tivis Ray Buckingham, 67, of Westminster, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. Born July 21, 1952 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Nusbaum) Buckingham and Harry Tivis Buckingham. He retired from Black and Decker. He also worked as a bank teller for Carroll County Bank and as a substitute teacher for Carroll County Public Schools. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1970, earned a Bachelor's degree from Towson University and his Master's degree from Western Maryland College. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, an avid golfer, dog lover, Cleveland Indians fan and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by a sister Karen E. Evans, nephew Daniel R. Farver, nephew Josh Evans and wife Annalise Evans and their 3 children Wyatt, Owen and Isla Evans, niece Jenifer Evans and brother-in-law Raymond O. "Ray" Farver. He was predeceased by a sister Dolores Rae Farver, and brother-in-law George "Mike" Evans. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in Carroll County Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
