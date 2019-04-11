Tokiko Holcombe (nee Sato), longtime resident of Union Bridge and Westminster, died Friday March 15, 2019 at Fountainview Center in Atlanta, GA. She was the devoted wife to the late Lanny Holcombe. She was born July 2, 1948 in Sapporo, Japan. After immigrating to the United States and learning English, she went on to work at Tek Lite in Union Bridge and Marada Industries in Westminster over the course of 30 years.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Chad Deakins of Marietta, GA and son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Michele Holcombe of Sykesville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Skylar Deakins, Everett Holcombe, Alexa Deakins and Natalie Holcombe.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 11, 2019