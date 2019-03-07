Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Tollie Strine, age 76, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center, after an extended illness.Born February 22, 1943 in New Windsor, he was the son of the late Ralph Walter Strine Sr. and Virginia Reese Strine. He was the husband of Dorothy Jean Strine, who predeceased him in 2014. Tollie served in the Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1974 as armored recon. He was employed as a trucker. He was a life member and past commander of the Union Bridge VFW Post 8806, and a member of the American Legion Post 120 in Taneytown. He enjoyed camping, helping friends and spending time with his family.His family includes Dawn Honeycutt and husband Steve, Dusti Dayhoff, Scott Green, Diane Green, Davey Ziegler, Allen Ziegler and wife Peg, Connie Ziegler, and Lana Zile and husband Larry; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Graham of Union Bridge and Ruby Reed of Laurel. He was predeceased by four brothers.Private interment services will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, Union Bridge.Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at





6 East Broadway

Union Bridge , MD 21791

Hartzler Funeral Home
6 East Broadway
Union Bridge , MD 21791
(410) 775-7200
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 7, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close