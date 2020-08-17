John Thomas "Tom" Apple, 83, of Westminster, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born February 20, 1937 in Ironton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Fox) Apple and John Apple. Tom moved to Maryland during the war when his father worked as an electrical engineer for the Navy. He attended Sligo Elementary School in Tacoma Park, MD Shenandoah Academy in New Market, VA and Tacoma Academy. In 1959 Tom and his wife Jane started Westminster Glass & Mirror, Inc., Hanover Glass & Mirror, Inc. and Carroll Marine and Travel Sales. He was a very successful businessman in Maryland and Pennsylvania. After Tom retired, he moved to Stuart, FL until September 2019 when he returned to Maryland. Tom was an amateur pilot owning several planes over the years. Additionally, he was an avid boater; racing sailboats in the Magothy River Regatta. He named his boats with the Apple name; some favorites being "LaPomme", and "Apple Turnover". He was an active Westminster Volunteer Fireman, member of the Westminster Seventh Day Adventist Church and School, serving on the board as chairman. Tom was also a member of the Westminster Jaycees and headed the Junior Miss Pageant which sent our nominee to the national contest. Tom loved planning events and outings for friends and family so much that they called him "The Tour Director." He was a history lover, especially Carroll County's part in the Civil War. He was an avid Ohio State Football fanatic. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Julie Apple of Westminster; daughter and son-in-law Valerie and Jay Markle of Manchester; granddaughter Elle Markle, brother George Apple, former wife Jane Purdie of Westminster, step-granddaughters Abby Fletcher and Annie Grandinetti, step-grandson Tommy Fletcher (Shannon), step great-grandchildren T.J. Rheubottom, Ethan, Andrew and Lucas Grandinetti and Landon and Emri Fletcher. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Natalie Apple and sister Barbara Apple. Private graveside services will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Westminster Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store