Service Information
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster , MD 21157
(410)-848-7533
Visitation
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Westminster United Methodist Church
165 E Main St
Westminster , MD
Service
12:00 PM
Westminster United Methodist Church
165 E Main St, Westminster , MD
Obituary

Tonia Heath Brown, 57, of Nottingham and formerly of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Medstar Franklin Square Hospital. Born and raised in Baltimore on July 15, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Frank Edward Heath, Sr. and Rosetta Amanda (Thornton) Heath. Tonia was the wife of the late Louis Carroll "Bubbles" Brown. Tonia graduated from Baltimore City schools and received her Bachelor of Arts in religious studies from McDaniel College. She attended Lancaster Seminary and practiced nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 38 years. She worked at Catholic Charities, FutureCare and Manor Care. She was the assistant Pastor at Union Street United Methodist Church, called to Johnsville United Methodist Church and was the current Pastor at Pleasant View United Methodist Church. Tonia is survived by her daughter Amanda Michelle Pope of Virginia; her sisters Wanda Heath Kilgo of North Carolina, Lenora Heath Coe of Virginia, and Aerian Heath Tatum of Maryland; her brother Frank Edward Heath, Jr. of Maryland; and her aunt Cathy Carey of Maryland. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Joseph, Nicholas, David, Raven, Erik, Jasmine, Ashton and Brandon. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Adam Nathaniel Pope. Tonia's family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10:00 am until the start of the Homegoing service at 12:00 pm at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E Main St, Westminster with Rev. Dr. Leah E. White officiating. Interment will follow at Western Chapel Cemetery. If lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Nathaniel Pope Courage Scholarship Fund, in memory of Tonia, would be greatly appreciated. Please visit the link below to make a donation:

http://www.carrollcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships.asp?schol_id=137
Arrangements entrusted to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 10, 2019

