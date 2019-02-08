Tony Dwayne Petry, age 55, of New Windsor, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born June 5, 1963, he was the son of the late W. Harold and Catherine Elizabeth Burns Petry.Tony was a 1981 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and he worked with his father in the wholesale produce business.He is survived only by cousins.There will be no visitation or funeral service.Cremation will take place and a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, 22 S. Greene St., Baltimore, MD 21210.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 8, 2019