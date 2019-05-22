May 28, 1958 - May 17, 2019On May 17, 2019 Tonya Lee Kowalski of Finksburg went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Frank Kowalski Jr. Born on May 28, 1958 in Baltimore. She was the loving Daughter of Dennis and Fern schmidt. Tonya is survived by her doting son Daniel Kowalski and loving daughter Rebecca Soto and husband Marlon of Finksburg. Tonya was a RN at Springfield Hispital Center for many years. Her passion was her family and friends. Tonya loved the beach, the sun, reading and watching movies. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by four grandchildren Justice, Arianna, Nathaliya and Gianna. She us also survived by her sister Robin Watson and husband Tony Sr. Niece Annemarie Watson and nephews Jimmy Zentz and Tony Watson Jr. And many loving friends and extended family. For those desiring to make a memorial contributions in Tonya's name can be made to the or Carroll Hospice Dove House. 292 Stoner Ave. Westmunster, Md 21157. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 22, 2019