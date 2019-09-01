Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treva Ada Rimbey. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Service 8:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mark's Lutheran Church 1373 North Main Street Hampstead , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Treva Ada Rimbey, formerly of Hampstead, died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hanover Hospital. She had been a resident of Homewood at Plum Creek for the past 4 years. Born June 14, 1931 in Millers, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Howard Garrett, Sr. and Treva Richarts Garrett. She was the wife of the late Floyd "Fuzz" Rimbey who died in 1998. She had attended Manchester High School and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, and the Westminster Moose. She was employed by Black and Decker for 31 years. Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Luther Aberts of Hampstead, Janice and Ronald Martin of Reisterstown and Susan and John Miller of Westminster; grandchildren Wendy Brown, Tina Miller, Valerie Estes, William Aberts and Sarah Caison and brother-in-law Richard Lippy; 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Treva was the last of her immediate family and was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth Garrett, Russell Garrett, Howard Garrett, Jr. and Richard Garrett, sisters, Freida Sandruck, Violet Davidson and Mary Ruth Lippy. Friends may call at the Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm, where an American Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1373 North Main Street, Hampstead. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 249, Hampstead, Md. 21074 or to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, P.O. Box 292, Hampstead, MD 21074.

