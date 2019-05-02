Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trey Keys. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Trey" Norman Keys III, 44 of Catonsville, MD passed away on April 29, 2019 after battling cancer. Trey was from Finksburg, MD and born to Kenneth Keys II and Mara Mann. He went to school at Westminster High School. He married Dawn Keys from Pasadena, MD. He graduated from Towson University. He worked as a mortgage banker for several companies for over 20 years, but most recently for Wells Fargo. He was involved in St. Paul church and was a treasurer for the Knights of Columbus. He also participated in many volunteer organizations through his community and work. Trey is survived by Dawn Keys, his wife; Kellen and Kate, his children; Karen Keys, his sister; Bob and Mara Mann and Kenneth and Marian Keys, his parents.In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to the Dawn Hill Fight Foundation.The family of Trey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Laheru and staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The viewing will be 3-5 and 7-9, Thursday May 2 at Candle Light Funeral Home in Catonsville.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Ellicott City with the Msgr. John Dietzenbach officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Ellicott City. Arrangements are by Candle Light Funeral Home. Fore more information and online condolences visit:www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM

