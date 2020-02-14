Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tristan Scott Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park 7250 Washington Blvd Elkridge , MD 21075 (410)-796-8024 Viewing 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Yves Légaré - LaSalle 7200 Newman Blvd View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Yves Légaré - LaSalle 7200 Newman Blvd View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Grace Church Verdun 501 5th Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tristan Scott Shaffer, 18 years and 363 days, of Mercier, Quebec, Canada died unexpectedly at home February 8, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Todd and Melissa (Crook) Shaffer; his siblings, Mckenna, Greyson, and Sawyer, with whom he resided; his paternal grandma, Glenda Shaffer of Finksburg, Maryland and maternal grandma, Gloria Crook of Arlington, Texas. Tristan was preceded in death by his grandads, Harold Shaffer and Frank Crook. Tristan was homeschooled and aspired to study art and writing in university. He wrote a novel and wanted to write screenplays. He enjoyed parkour, was a courageous risk-taker, and loved using survival skills to conquer the outdoors. Tristan had a quick wit and dry sense of humor but was also very tenderhearted as he loved on his family's 2 cats, dog and chickens. Tristan's YouTube "Silver Chief Gaming" included this description: "The two most important things that you could possibly do: Accept God's gift of eternal life and subscribe right now." He loved to make people laugh and had a deep desire to see people have a relationship with Jesus. Tristan had a passion for Jesus and highlighted many passages in his Bible that are now a comfort to his family and friends. Tristan was a regular attender at Grace Church Verdun and a valued part of the Synergy youth group. Tristan was active in the tech booth at church, helped pack Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, and volunteered to help anyone in his Grace Church family. Even though his faith was real, Major Depressive Disorder drove him to end his life prematurely. Our hearts are scarred by the loss of this beautiful, talented life. Viewing: Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00-5:00pm and 6:00-9:00pm at Yves Légaré - LaSalle (7200 Newman Blvd, Lasalle, QC); Memorial Service: Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Grace Church Verdun (501 5th Ave, Verdun, QC); Private Interment: Garden of the Evangelist (Gary L Kaufman Funeral Home, Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD) If desired, contributions may be made to: GoFundMe Bury Tristan at Home.

