Trudie C. Battaglia
1952 - 2020
Trudie C. Battaglia, age 68, of Woodbine passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Carroll Hospital, Westminster. Born January 16, 1952, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Francis C. "Hick" Manner and Dorothy E. Hughes Manner. She was the wife of 50 years of Thomas "Tom" E. Battaglia. Trudie had been a hairdresser and cosmetologist in years past. She was a caring mother and wonderful grandmother. She enjoyed trips to their property on the water, family cookouts, holiday gatherings, playing the organ and accordion, boating, fishing, games, animals and cruises with her husband. Surviving in addition to her husband are son and daughter-in-law Anthony B. and Stacey Battaglia of Hanover, PA; daughter and her companion Angela C. Battaglia and Paul Linthicum of New Windsor; sister Sharon Forthman of Sykesville and brother and sister-in-law Terence C. and Pam Manner of New Windsor and granddaughters: Samantha Battaglia and Isabel Linthicum. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services at the funeral home will be private. A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2pm at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Maryland Chapter, 2219 York Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lake View Memorial Park
