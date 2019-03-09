Tyler Douglas Chavis, age 27, of Sykesville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born August 24, 1991, in Baltimore, he was the son of Douglas Ray Chavis and Kristen Noel Hook Chavis of Sykesville. Tyler had been working as a sprinkler fitter. He was a graduate of Century High School, Class of 2009 where he had played football and baseball. Tyler had coached football for the North Carroll Titans.He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his parents are sister, Brianna N. Chavis of Sykesville; grandparents Verlon Ray and Mary Jean Chavis of Elkridge and Stephen and Anita Hook of Catonsville; great-grandparents, Roland and Anna Mae Horne of Woodlawn, Eli Chavis of Catonsville, Josephine Iampieri of Sykesville and Leroy Hook of Catonsville. Tyler is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rising Above Addiction, see www.RisingAboveAddiction.com Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary