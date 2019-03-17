|
|
Ukase "Duane" Chen, 75 of WestminsterPassed March 15, 2019 at the Dove House.He was the spouse of the late Jo Ann (Graham)Chen.Mr. Chen was born April 26, 1943 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Whence Eugene Chen and late Jeannie (Goon) Chen.He worked for numerous years in the Property Insurance Business before founding his own business, DC Claims. Duane was an avid Oriole and Ravens fan and also loved to watch his children and later his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed to cook and spend time with his dog Scooter.Surviving are his children: Stacey(Troy) Carroll, Timothy(Kathy) Chen, brother Dennis(Diana) Chen, grandchildren Brittany(Jason), Marlee, Sydni, Alysandra, Isabella, great-grandchildren Julian and Caiden.Memorial Services will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019 2 PM with a reception to follow at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll Hospice "Dove House", 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 17, 2019