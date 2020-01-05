|
Ursula Maria Neumann, 82, of Union Bridge, MD, was presently residing at Sunrise of Frederick. She went peacefully to be with Jesus on December 13, 2019. Ursula was born on July 14, 1937 in Obereisesheim, Germany, where she spent her youth and childhood. She immigrated to the US in the spring of 1962, to meet her husband Peter Neumann who was already residing in Hanover, PA. She held various jobs including office work at the Union Bridge Feed Mill and sales at the Brethren Service Center in New Windsor, MD. She Volunteered in her children's activities, was active in the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren and Grace Fellowship Chapel in Westminster, MD, helping with Bible studies, charity work, Vacation Bible School, etc. She also enjoyed participating in the Community Bible Study of Westminster, MD. She is survived by her husband Peter W. Neumann, son, Karl Neumann, daughter Grace Rochford, and her son-in-law Rich Rochford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Maria, Paul and Emily Rochford as well as her brother Hans Bösinger. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Grace Fellowship Chapel, 20 Bell Road, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Memory of Ursula may be made to the Heifer Project, or Grace Chapel. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 5, 2020