Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
V. Lanny Harchenhorn


1943 - 2020
V. Lanny Harchenhorn Obituary
Vernon Lanny Harchenhorn, 76, of New Windsor, died Thursday evening, January 9th at Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. Born February 15, 1943 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Vernon Harry and Ruth Viola (Strine) Harchenhorn. Lanny was a 1961 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and graduated from Western Maryland College and later University of Maryland School of Law. He had previously been elected State's Attorney for Carroll County and to the Maryland House of Delegates, where he served on the House Judiciary Committee. He also practiced law in the Carroll County area for 50 years He was a member of the former Charles Carroll Lions Club and attended Edgewood Church of the Brethren. Lanny loved cars, auto racing and the Rolling Stones, recently attending one of their concerts in Washington, DC. He had a special love for his dog, "Dima". Surviving are his sons, Vernon John Harchenhorn of Parkton and Hans William Harchenhorn of New Windsor; sister, Linda Bostian of Union Bridge; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Nancy Harchenhorn of Keymar; nieces Robin (Harchenhorn) Zinn of York, Lottie Wieboldt of Honeoye Falls, NY, and Jennie Jack of Hagerstown; as well as his secretary and dear friend, Kristina Krause. Lanny was predeceased by his great-aunt Grace Elizabeth Strine of New Windsor; brother-in-law Douglas Bostian of Union Bridge; and son Nicholas Harchenhorn of New Windsor. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with Pastor Bruce Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Linwood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 PM. Memorial donations in Lanny's name may be made to the New Windsor Fire Company, 101 High Street, New Windsor, MD 21776
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 15, 2020
