Valentine J. "Val" Cioeff, 83, of Westminster, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born October 9, 1936 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Valentine Cioeff and Catherine (Vicarine) Cioeff. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1393. He is survived by brother Anthony Cioffi and wife Nancy. He was predeceased by a brother Thomas Cioffi. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in Parkwood Cemetery in Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Flying Colors of Success, 88 E. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store