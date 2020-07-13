1/1
Valentine Cioeff
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valentine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valentine J. "Val" Cioeff, 83, of Westminster, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born October 9, 1936 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Valentine Cioeff and Catherine (Vicarine) Cioeff. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1393. He is survived by brother Anthony Cioffi and wife Nancy. He was predeceased by a brother Thomas Cioffi. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in Parkwood Cemetery in Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Flying Colors of Success, 88 E. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved