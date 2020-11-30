Vandever Lee Rash, age 26, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born July 13, 1994, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Julie Chappell (John Seminerio) of Sykesville and Van Rash (Mary) also of Sykesville. Vandever was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 2012. He loved playing guitar and video games, gardening, sketching, painting, and supporting others in his community. Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents are sister Mariah Rash; step-brothers Bruce DeVeas, Jr. (Heidi), and Nicolas DeVeas; and grandparents Alfred (Pete) and Alice Chappell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by grandparents Ivan and Nancy Rash, and uncle Tom Rash. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Westminster Rescue Mission, 658 Lucabaugh Mill Road, Westminster, MD 21157, or the Human Services of Carroll County, Inc., 10 Distillery Drive Westminster, MD 21157.



