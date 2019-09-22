|
|
Vanna G. Rehmeyer, 100 of Rockdale, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Gilchrist, Towson, MD. She was born on a farm in Rockdale, MD, the daughter of late William E. Sullivan and late Nina Vanner (Burnham) Sullivan. Beloved wife of the late Wilmer A. "Bud" Rehmeyer. During her long life of over 100 yrs. She had worked as a dental assistant, studied nursing, and was a Rosie the Riveter at the Continental Can Company during WWII. Mrs. Rehmeyer was very involved in art and even became an Art Therapist working at the Seaton Institute. She taught art to seniors at Catonsville Community College and Mt. Olive UMC to youth and adults. Vanna was Past Chaplain and 4th President of the National League of American Pen Women, a lifetime member of the Art Therapy Assoc., Baltimore Watercolor Society, Past President of St. James Senior Club, Rockdale Senior Group at Mt. Olive UMC. Mrs. Rehmeyer enjoyed traveling, dog sitting and trips with her daughter Nancy. Devoted mother of Vanna Lee Ruffner and husband Aubrey of Haymarket, VA, Nancy Gerace of Rockdale. Dear half-sister of William Sullivan of Sykesville. Loving grandmother of Sean and Van Ruffner of Richmond, and Scott Ruffner of Mountain View, CA. Also survived by great-grandchildren Emory and Corrine. Preceded in death by infant twins. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National League of American Pen Women, Inc. 1300 17th St. NW Washington, DC 20036-1973 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd. PO Box 567 Kanab, UT 84741-0567
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 22, 2019