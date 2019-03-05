Vera Ann Middleton, 84 of Sykesville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home.She was born November 23, 1934 in Jonesville, VA. She was the wife of the late Robert Middleton and the daughter of the late Harvey N. Horton & the late Vada L. Horton (nee Burchette). She loved her family, especially her grandchildren & enjoyed cooking for others. One always heard, " Are you hungry?" when visiting.She was the mother of Ken Middleton & wife Kim, Greg Middleton, Debi Copenhaver & husband Donald and Dana Middleton. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brian Middleton & wife Kim, Matt Middleton & wife Jessica, Rebecca Foulkrod & husband Jeremy, Chris Copenhaver & wife Jessica, and Joe Copenhaver. In addition, she is survived by great grandchildren Kyle, Kayla, & Robert Middleton, Landon, Chloe & Chance Copenhaver, step-great grandchildren Mason & Ethan Shavitz & Xander & Sam LeDuc.She was preceded in death by brothers Palmer & Earl Horton.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Ebenezer U. M. Church 4901 Woodbine Road Sykesville, MD 21784 with Rev. Judith A. Emerson officiating.Memorial Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031 and Ebenezer U. M. Church C/O Building Fund 4901 Woodbine Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Online condolences to www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary