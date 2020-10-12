1/
Verna Bittinger
1928 - 2020
Verna E. Bittinger (91) of Hampstead, MD passed away on October 10, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born December 16, 1928 in Lonaconing, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Elkins) Connor and the devoted wife of Hallon Bittinger. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist. She enjoyed doting and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Ronald Connor. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hallon Bittinger; three sons; Steven Bittinger of Baltimore, MD, Jeffrey Bittinger and wife Lora of Westminster, MD, Bryan Bittinger of Hampstead, MD; two sisters: Mary Margaret Whitaker of TX, JoAnn Wadell of PA; four grandchildren: Brooke, Alyson, Kelsee and Haylee. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm followed by a brief service at 12:00 pm at The Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A private interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
