Vernon J. Eck, age 83 of Hutchinson Island, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Vernon Eck Sr. and the late Evelyn Lottes of Baltimore, Maryland. He was the husband of 28 years to Shirley (Kopp) Fendler of Cape Coral, Florida. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Born and raised in Baltimore, he was a huge fan of the Baltimore Colts, Orioles and Ravens. He owned and operated Liberty Discount Appliance in Eldersburg, Maryland for many years and later was a realtor for Skirven Realty in Eldersburg. In 1980 he moved to Cape Coral, Florida where he continued his real estate career and subsequently became a partner in Tri-Con Construction. He loved Maryland Steamed Crabs, Fishing and the Florida Keys! Surviving is three children, Ron Eck of Cape Coral, Florida, Kevin Eck and his wife Vicki of Cape Coral and Kimberly Beddow and husband Ted of Mt. Airy, Maryland. He is survived by two sisters, Joan Raymond of Cape Coral and Pamela VanSickle of Owings Mills, Maryland and two nieces and a nephew. He has six grandchildren, Christopher and Jeremy Eck, Megan (Eck) Malsom and Zachary, Taylor and Jessica Beddow. Super Grandpa has three great grandchildren, Kylee, Gavin and Charlotte (Charlie) Eck. Vernon enjoyed the last fifteen years of his life with life companion Monika Elent. A private family celebration of life will be held. While he passed away at home, Hospice was amazing to Vernon and the family, our sincere gratitude! "Memorial contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997 or Treasurehealth.org/donate"