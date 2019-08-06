Victor Forest Geiman, 86, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home. Born in Pleasant Valley, MD on May 30, 1933, Victor was the son of the late Forest B. and Naomi C. Geiman. He served his country honorably during the Korean War. He loved fishing, and he always looked forward to gatherings with his classmates of Carroll County High every month. He was known for his vast knowledge of the game of baseball. Victor was a member of the Westminster Municipal Band. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 1901 South Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster, MD with Preston L. Daugherty officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York, PA are entrusted with arrangements. In addition to his parents, Mr. Geiman was preceded in death by his brother, Warren C. Geiman.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 6, 2019