Victor James "Jim" Ibex
1945 - 2020
Victor James "Jim" Ibex, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, 6/29/2020 of cancer. Jim Ibex was born Jan 25, 1945 and was the son John Herbert Ibex, who died in 1994 and Iris Vivian Ibex, who died in 1995. He was predeceased by his brother Milton Jenkins and sister, Catherine Shrider. Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Ibex of Gettysburg, Pa. by his daughter, Jennifer R. Moran and his grandson Aleksander Negron both of Fairfield, Pa. and also by his sister, Virginia "Sue" Patchel of Stevensville, Md. and many loving nieces and nephews from both his and Elizabeth's families. Jim worked and retired from A T & T (now Nokia) where he started when it was Western Electric Co. & Lucent Technologies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring his 1947 Ford and going on cruises. Jim loved going to Maine…Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport were his favorites. His best trip was to visit the Titanic Museums in Cork and Belfast, Ireland and which included a cruise to Iceland. Due to the Corona Virus, a memorial service may be held at later date but family and friends are encouraged to contact Elizabeth to honor Jim's many memories of a life well lived!!!! In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Kennedy Krieger Foundation, Office of Philanthropy, 707 North Broadway, Baltimore, Md. 21205 and notate for Liza Patchel in memory of Uncle Jimmy. The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Bonneauville, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared at

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
