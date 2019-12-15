|
Victor Wilkotz, age 80 of Marriottsville, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born March 18, 1939 in New York, he was the son of the late Max and Frances Mintzer Wilkotz. He was the husband of Marjorie Nell Thompson of Marriottsville. He had been a computer programmer with DCCA. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Miranda Wilkotz Mila and her husband Juan, grandchildren Felix and Elsa Mila, and brothers Richard Wilkotz and Charles Wilkotz. Due notice will be given for a memorial service to be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Attn: Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 15, 2019