1/1
Victoria Mann
1946 - 2020
Victoria Lynn Mann, 74, of Hampstead, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. Born August 20, 1946 in Paw Paw, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ira McGee Shanholtz, Jr. and Doris Louise (Aman) Shanholtz. She was the wife of Raymond W. Mann, Jr. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Mann had worked as a team leader for Proctor & Gamble. She was a member of Westminster VFW Post 467 and Hampstead American Legion Post 200. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, and drawing. She was fond of schnauzers, including her current pet, Tucker. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry Brathuhn and W. Jay Brathuhn of Upperco, Sheila Stein and Michael Stein, Sr. of Hampstead; grandsons, Timothy Curtis, Brandon Brathuhn, Bradley Brathuhn, Timothy Brathuhn, and Michael Stein, Jr.; granddaughters, Shelby Britton, Amber Britton, Ashley Stein, Kimberly Moore, Heather Hayes, and Jennifer Weatherley; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Shanholtz. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the funeral home. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
