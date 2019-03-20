Vincent H. Catano, age 88, of Sykesville, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Born September 19, 1930 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Vincent R. Catano and Lillian M. Kopp. He was the husband of the late Betty V. Catano.He served in the US Army from 1951-1953, then worked for over fifty years in the grocery business. He was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Baltimore Colts, Orioles and Ravens. He coached his daughters' softball teams and took summer vacations in Ocean City, Maryland for many years. In retirement he enjoyed doing yard work, watching cooking shows, playing electronic solitaire and working crossword puzzles. His wife of 55 years, his daughters, and his grandchildren were his most cherished treasures. His survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Chuck Brown of Westminster and Robyn and David Dailey of Woodbine; grandchildren, Vince Brown, Nick Brown and his wife Brittney, Brooks Brown, McKenzie Dailey and Craig Dailey; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his sisters, Lillian Kicas and Rose Yeager.The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Marriottsville. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary