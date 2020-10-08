1/1
Vincent T. "Vince" Bagli Sr.
1927 - 2020
Vincent Thomas "Vince" Bagli, Sr., passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Lorien of Taneytown. Born May 29, 1927, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Mary Elizabeth (O'Connor) Bagli. He was the loving and cherished husband of Jean Elizabeth Cagle-Bagli, whom he married in 1992. Vince was a graduate of Loyola College and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 – 47. He was a well-known Sportscaster for WBAL 11, retiring in 1995. Surviving in addition to his wife, Jean, are children and spouses, Elizabeth Nagle (John J.) of Timonium, Barbara "Tracey" Hooper (Henry) of Oregon, Thomas G. Bagli (Carey) of Colorado, Margaret "Meg" McNamara (Thomas) of Sparks, Mary S. "Missy" Vallatta (Joseph) of Towson and Vincent T. Bagli, Jr. (Kate) of Baltimore County; stepchildren and spouses Linda A. Hughes (Mark) of Timonium, James D. Cagle (Lee) of Florida, Stephen B. Cagle of Nevada, Michael J. Cagle (Cathy) of Westminster and Robert C. Cagle of Owings Mills; sister Margaret Dixon Otenasek of Baltimore County. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Josephine Gugerty and Frank Bagli, Jr. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 75% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Guests are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Vince's memory to Loyola Blakefield High School or the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
