Viola M. Jarvis, 88 of Gettysburg, PA formerly of Hanover, PA and Carroll County, MD died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Genesis – Gettysburg Center. Born February 1, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William & Norma (Bahr) Rippeon. Mrs. Jarvis was a woman of strong Christian Faith. She was a hard working person, who loved her family and the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Jarvis always looked forward to working in her garden and tending to her flowers. She is survived by her six children; Donald E. Stonesifer and wife Cherie of Westminster, MD, David A. Stonesifer and wife Sharon of Owings Mills, MD, Gloria L. Stonesifer of Westminster, Richard L. Stonesifer and wife Mary of Gettysburg, PA, Susan E. Whitcomb and husband Stephen of Westminster and Steven C. Stonesifer and wife Helen of Nunn, CO, 17 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jarvis was predeceased by her 5 siblings. Mrs. Jarvis request was to gift her body for medical research. Funeral Services will be private. Online tributes and condolences can be made at

