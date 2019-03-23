Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet A. Ruby. View Sign

Violet Luella Armacost Ruby passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Vernon F. Ruby. Violet was the oldest child of George Wayson and Willa Burnetta Armacost, both deceased. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, James and Ellsworth Armacost and a brother-in-law, Elmer Cooper and a niece, Kimberly Stanley. Surviving are Elsie Armacost, wife of James; brother Ivan and wife Betty Armacost; sister Dollye, wife of Elmer; sister-in-law, June Armacost, wife of Ellsworth; and sister, Shirley Stanley.Violet and Vernon had three children: James F. Ruby (wife Marcia); daughter, Patricia J. Morfoot and David G. Ruby. She has five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.Violet had worked for United States Civil Service Commission in Baltimore and then later returned to work for the Dept. of Public Safety and Correctional Services for the state of MD, retiring after 16 years of service. She was a long time member of Hampstead Vol. Fire Company and a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed homemaking and entertaining anyone who she met. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your local Hospice.The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with Mr. Arthur Wolf officiating. Interment will be in Grace United Methodist Cemetery.

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

