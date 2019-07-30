93 of Westminster passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at her home. Violet was born on April 21, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Calvin and Sadie (Bishop) Carey. She was employed as a presser at the Hampstead sewing Factory until her retirement. She was the devoted wife of her husband, Raymond and loving mother to her ten children, Betty, Dolores, Raymond, Elizabeth, Marjorie, John Wesley, Luther, Dorothy and Cindy. She was predeceased by her son, Carl. Violet adored her thirteen grandchildren, twenty eight great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She loved to read and enjoyed flower gardening. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, Maryland. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pennsylvania.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 30, 2019