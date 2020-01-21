Violet "Vi" Stultz, 84, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home in Brightview-Westminster Ridge. Vi was born on January 5, 1936 in Carroll County to the late Gessler E. Stultz and Elva M. Stultz. After graduating from high school, she was hired by Reisterstown Lumber in Reisterstown. She continued to work there as a billing agent for 61 years until her retirement. Although Vi was the only surviving member of her family, she loved her friends and enjoyed playing Bingo and traveling. She visited Hawaii, Alaska, Belize and many others destinations throughout the United States. A visitation for Vi will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 21, 2020