Virginia A. Stoner, 98, of Hampstead, passed away on February 29, 2020 at the in . Born March 21, 1921 in Melrose, MD, she was the daughter of the late Royer and Catherine (Barnhart) Wolfe. wife of the late Raymond Spencer Stoner. Surviving are her granddaughter, Wanda Stoner; two grandsons, George Stoner and Robert Stoner, Jr.; three great-granddaughters, Amy Thomas, Lisa Stoner, Laura Flynn; great-great grandson, Brody Thomas; Three great-great granddaughters, Laney Thomas, Lacey Thomas, and Isabella Grace Flynn. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 3 - 5 pm & Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 7 - 9 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:00 am at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead with Pastor Amy Bell officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren 818 Old Taneytown Road Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2020