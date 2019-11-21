Carroll County Times

Virginia Carlise (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
Virginia Jane Poole Carlise 69, of Sykesville, MD passed away November 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Born May 17, 1950 to the late John C. and the late Catherine Jennings Poole. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Melvin "Peanut" Carlisle; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Pete Hatfield; son and daughter-in-law Kenny and Randi Carlise; granddaughters Tiffany Blair, Melissa Ann Care, Jessica Carlisle; great grandchildren Jaylin, Carter, Khloe, La'Nya, Tyson; nieces Bridgett Poole, Kimberly "Nicky" Mummert, Sherry Horton, Connie Zepp. She was predeceased by her sister Joanne Poole and her son Michael Carlisle. A service will be held 12pm Saturday November 23 at Deer Park United Methodist Church 2205 Sykesville Rd., Westminster MD with Pastor John Dean officiating. A gathering after the service will be held at the same location.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
