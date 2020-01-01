Carroll County Times

Virginia Clara Conoscenti (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Clara Conoscenti.
Service Information
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD
21157
(410)-848-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
200 E. Padonia Rd
Timonium, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Virginia Clara Conoscenti, 89, of Westminster and formerly of Timonium, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born August 7, 1930 in Bradford, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Howard Jr., and Josephine Gertrude Ruffner Gunther. Virginia was the wife of Dominic L. Conoscenti, her loving husband of 62 years. Virginia was a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, drawing, singing, and playing bridge. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a proud mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family pets. She was a parishioner at St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters Donna Conoscenti of Eldersburg, and Lisa Sprangel and husband Russell of Westminster; grandchildren Ryan Sprangel and Kelly Sprangel; brother Earl Gunther of Vancouver, WA; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by siblings Betty Cain, Mary Ellen Nagle, John Gunther, and Cecilia Cope. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm with a Prayer Service starting at 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the of Greater Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 https://www.alz.org/ or The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Westminster, MD   410-848-7533
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.